Ava Max mesazh për fansat: “Dashuroni veten”

The internet is a funny place. Everyone and everything always looks perfect. While things may look amazing on the surface, I’ve always struggled for my authentic self to feel accepted. Growing up I dealt with anxiety, I was bullied and I was made to feel that I wasn’t fitting into the mold that society expected of me. It wasn’t until much later in life that I was able to feel truly comfortable being myself, and owning the differences that I tried to hide for so long. Once I was able to truly love myself, I was free. Free to be me, still be creative and not lose myself. This is the story of So Am I. I only hope you all feel loved and valued for who you TRULY are inside. Once you are able to love yourselves, you will find that your whole life can change. #SoAmI