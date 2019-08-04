Pas 65 ndeshjeve Van Dijku driblohet

04 August 2019 18:52

Për herë të parë pas 65 ndeshjeve Vrigil van Dijk është dribluar.

Ishte ylli i Manchester Cityt, Gabriel Jesus ai që e kaloi mbrojtësin e Liverpoolit gjatë finales së Community Shield, transmeton Koha.net.

Për të fundit atë e kishte dribluar Mikel Merino i Neëcastle Unitedit në mars 2018.

