Pas 65 ndeshjeve Van Dijku driblohet

Për herë të parë pas 65 ndeshjeve Vrigil van Dijk është dribluar.

Ishte ylli i Manchester Cityt, Gabriel Jesus ai që e kaloi mbrojtësin e Liverpoolit gjatë finales së Community Shield, transmeton Koha.net.

65 - During the Community Shield final, Virgil van Dijk was dribbled past for the first time in his last 65 competitive appearances (by Gabriel Jesus) for @LFC since Mikel Merino did so for Newcastle in March 2018. Human. #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/24B6WFcKUw