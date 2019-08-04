Pas 65 ndeshjeve Van Dijku driblohet
04 August 2019 18:52
Për herë të parë pas 65 ndeshjeve Vrigil van Dijk është dribluar.
Ishte ylli i Manchester Cityt, Gabriel Jesus ai që e kaloi mbrojtësin e Liverpoolit gjatë finales së Community Shield, transmeton Koha.net.
65 - During the Community Shield final, Virgil van Dijk was dribbled past for the first time in his last 65 competitive appearances (by Gabriel Jesus) for @LFC since Mikel Merino did so for Newcastle in March 2018. Human. #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/24B6WFcKUw— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 4, 2019
Për të fundit atë e kishte dribluar Mikel Merino i Neëcastle Unitedit në mars 2018.
Gabriel jesus Van Dijk'i karısı yapıyor.. pic.twitter.com/E07zlKX3YP— banega 22x🏆 (@kralbanega) August 4, 2019
