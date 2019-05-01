Bota e futbollit: Iker qëndro i fortë Foto: Reuters

Bota e futbollit: Iker qëndro i fortë

01 May 2019 18:43

Bota e futbollit është bashkuar për t’i uruar shëndet portierit legjendar Iker Casillas, pas sulmit në zemër që e përjetoi të mërkurën.

Porto konfirmoi se 37-vjeçari është shtrirë në spital dhe tani është në gjendje stabile.

Pos Realit, si ish-skuadër e spanjollit, për Casillasin kanë reaguar klube të shumta të Evropës duke i uruar shëndet legjendës madrilene.


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 

© KOHA. Të gjitha të drejtat janë të rezervuara.

#iker casillas

Lexo edhe:

Komentet

Shto koment

Të ngjashme
Reali i uron shëndet Casillasit pas sulmit në zemër

Reali i uron shëndet Casillasit pas sulmit në zemër

33 minuta më parë
Karriera e Ramseyt me Arsenalin merr fund

Karriera e Ramseyt me Arsenalin merr fund

44 minuta më parë
Feronikeli e Trepça ’89 në finale të Kupës

Feronikeli e Trepça ’89 në finale të Kupës

2 orë më parë
Casillas pëson sulm në zemër

Casillas pëson sulm në zemër

2 orë më parë
Lëndohet Rashica

Lëndohet Rashica

3 orë më parë
Zyrtare: Ndeshja Angli-Kosovë luhet në stadiumin e Southamptonit

Zyrtare: Ndeshja Angli-Kosovë luhet në stadiumin e Southamptonit

5 orë më parë