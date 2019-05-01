Bota e futbollit: Iker qëndro i fortë
Bota e futbollit është bashkuar për t’i uruar shëndet portierit legjendar Iker Casillas, pas sulmit në zemër që e përjetoi të mërkurën.
Porto konfirmoi se 37-vjeçari është shtrirë në spital dhe tani është në gjendje stabile.
Pos Realit, si ish-skuadër e spanjollit, për Casillasin kanë reaguar klube të shumta të Evropës duke i uruar shëndet legjendës madrilene.
