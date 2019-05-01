Bota e futbollit: Iker qëndro i fortë

Bota e futbollit është bashkuar për t’i uruar shëndet portierit legjendar Iker Casillas, pas sulmit në zemër që e përjetoi të mërkurën.

Porto konfirmoi se 37-vjeçari është shtrirë në spital dhe tani është në gjendje stabile.

Pos Realit, si ish-skuadër e spanjollit, për Casillasin kanë reaguar klube të shumta të Evropës duke i uruar shëndet legjendës madrilene.

Spanish news reporting @IkerCasillas has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack at training in Porto. We wish you a speedy recovery Iker. Get well 🙌🏼 — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) May 1, 2019

Sending lots of love from Rome @IkerCasillas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rxSySRVF4t — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2019

Wishing you a speedy recovery, champion 🙏



Get well soon, @IkerCasillas 🇪🇸🏆 pic.twitter.com/jmPqUlaIor — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 1, 2019

Stay strong, @IkerCasillas! Our best wishes for a quick and complete recovery — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 1, 2019

Best wishes to Porto! 🙏🏼 Hope all is going well. Get well soon @IkerCasillas 🙏🏼 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 1, 2019

Get well soon, @IkerCasillas. All of us at Chelsea wish you a full and speedy recovery. 💙 pic.twitter.com/I1rHtTaxxx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2019