“Nothing Changed” e reperit Seven Saraqi kujton plagët e luftës në Kosovë

I was Born in Kosovo, raised in New York. In 1996 my family was forced to flee to the U.S from their home due to the political wars ravaging our country. I witnessed my childhood home burned to the ground. We Lost everything. Neighbors, friends and family. We came to America with nothing but the clothes on our backs and small suitcases with the few pieces of home we were able to escape with. Growing up in NYC was nothing short of a blessing. In such a diverse city with so many vibrant cultures I couldn’t help but soak it all in. I am Albanian by birth but NYC molded me into the man I am today. I want to thank my fans that have been with me throughout this musical Journey and have watched me grow into what I am today. My parents who’s rich history in music has always surrounded my life and allowed me to find my own voice Thank you. Everything I do is for you and I hope to one day repay you for the opportunities you have allowed me to have. For my country I will show you what a young refugee boy from Kosovo was able to make of himself in the grand scheme of Life. Thank you all for taking this ride with me. No matter the highs or lows ain’t Nothing Changed. 👐🏼 (Link in Bio) #NothingChanged out now in all digital platforms! Video By: @questin_tarantino