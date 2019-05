Rita Ora, shkencëtare në filmin “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu”

The @detectivepikachumovie is out NOW! Heres a preview of my character Dr Laurent👩🏼‍🔬 So proud of all the cast and crew thank you to the amazing Rob Letterman for letting @kygomusic and I create for this film and letting me be a part of the amazing @pokemon world with you! Out in theatres everywhere 💛⚡️

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on May 10, 2019 at 11:06am PDT