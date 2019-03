Dua Lipa rrëmben dy çmime në “Global Awards”

Thank you Global awards for a lovely night. I felt lucky enough to pick up the Best Female and Best British Artist Award last night and also present my friend @iammarkronson with his Special Award. Thank you to all the radio stations for the infinite support! Oh and @romankemp you have cool parents 💕

