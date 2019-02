Dua Lipa thotë se garon vetveten, fton fansat ta votojnë në Brit Awards

View this post on Instagram

I’m competing with myself!! The @brits voting for British Artist Video of the Year is now OPEN!! You guys can vote for me/us by tweeting either #BRITVIDDUALIPA or #BRITVIDCALVINDUA on twitter ❤️ you can only vote once every 24hrs, one hashtag at a time and sadly RT’s don’t count but please spread the word and CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTERRRR ha! Love xxx