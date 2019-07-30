Kolovajzë për të sjellë argëtim në murin që ndan Amerikën me Meksikën
Pas zgjerimit të debatit për migrimin dhe murin e madh që po ndan Amerikën me Meksikën, dy profesorë përdorën diçka tjetër për të sjellë argëtim në këtë kufi.
Ata arritën të krijojnë vetë kolovajzë për të argëtuar qytetarët në të dy anët e kufirit.
Ronald Rael, profesor i arkitekturës në Universitetin e Kalifornisë dhe Virginia San Fratello, profesor asistente në San Jose State University në Kaliforni, erdhën me idenë për të ndërtuar tri kolovajzë që iu shtuan murit gjigant në Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Në një video që Rael ka ndarë në Instagram, shumë fëmijë shihen të lumtur teksa luajnë me njëri-tjetrin.
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, Chris Gauthier and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
