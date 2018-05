Rita Ora mbështet fushatën për promovimin e futbollit te femrat

I HAVE NEWS! I’m so excited to be joining forces with UEFA @weplaystrong on The Girls Tour, celebrating female confidence, togetherness and aspiration through the power of football and music – two of my loves! They have so many amazing projects coming up this year to get more girls enjoying and playing football and I’ll be sharing them with you throughout my tour and beyond! Make sure to follow @weplaystrong and come on this journey with us! #WePlayStrong x #TheGirlsTour

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on May 14, 2018 at 12:59am PDT