Bebe Rexha dhe shumë yje tjera bëjnë thirrje kundër vrasjeve në Amerikë

View this post on Instagram

My thoughts and prayers go out to to all the victims and their families of El Paso and Dayton but I think we can all agree that acts of violence like this don’t belong in our country regardless of your age, race or political belief. I want to make a change and I think you want to as well. So here are STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO MAKE A CHANGE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE. Swipe left 🖤 cc: @everytown Text “CHECKS” to 644-33. Ask your senator to support required background checks on all gun sales and a strong red flag law.