Albani në mision për rikthimin e thikës ilire

Sicarius Blade , custom made by request for one badass Ranger, blade is forged from 1962 Lincoln continental leaf spring steel that belong to President JFK it was his personal car, handle is made from 1760 chestnut wood that was taken from the house build pre revolutionary war with black & red g10 , custom etched the ranger crest & sua sponte, and JFK signature, kydex sheath is made by @gwcustoms #bladesmith #igknifecommunity #austintexas #huntingknife #customforged #kurki #kukriblade #blackeaglestactical #blackeaglesknifes #betuknifes #jfk #sicariusblade #illyrianblade #sicarius

A post shared by B.E.T.U. (@blackeaglestactical) on Apr 24, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT