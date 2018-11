Dua Lipa: Të thuash jam krenare që jam shqiptare është pak

After a beautiful commemorative concert for Gjergj Kastrioti Skenderbeg where I got to perform alongside so many incredibly talented Albanian artists... my love for my roots and where I come from grows even more so than I thought was even possible. Proud is an understatement. What a feeling. ❤️

A post shared by Blua Lipa 💙 (@dualipa) on Nov 20, 2018 at 12:27am PST