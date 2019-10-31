Leonardo DiCaprio del në mbrojtje të Vjosës
Aktori me famë botërore, Leonardo DiCaprio, ka dalë publikisht kundër vendimit të Qeverisë së Shqipërisë që të ndërtohen tetë hidrocentrale në lumin Vjosa.
Përmes rrjetit social Instagram, DiCaprio ka shpërndarë videon dhe tekstin e “AP-së” ku flitet për planet që i japin fund veçantisë së lumit shqiptar.
“Ky është ndër lumenjtë e mbetur të egër në Evropë. Por për sa gjatë? Qeveria shqiptare ka vënë në funksion planet për të dëmtuar lumin Vjosa për të gjeneruar rrymën elektrike të nevojshme për një nga shtetet më të varfra në Evropë, me qëllimin që të ndërtojë tetë hidrocentrale përgjatë lumit”, thuhet në tekstin e shpërndarë nga DiCaprio duke shtuar se disa studime të fundit kanë vënë në pikëpyetje vlerën e hidrocentraleve në luftën kundër ngrohjes globale.
“Kritikët thonë se benefitet nga hidrocentralet janë të ekzagjeruara”, thuhet ndër tjerash në këtë përshkrim.
#Regram #RG @apnews: This is one of Europe’s last wild rivers. But for how long? The Vjosa river runs through the forest-covered slopes of Greece’s Pindus mountains to Albania’s Adriatic coast. Albania’s government has set in motion plans to dam the Vjosa to generate much-needed electricity for one of Europe’s poorest countries, with the intent to build eight dams along the main river. It’s part of a world hydropower boom, mainly in Southeast Asia, South America, Africa and less developed parts of Europe. Some tout hydropower as a reliable, cheap and renewable energy source that helps curb dependence on planet-warming fossil fuels. But some recent studies question hydropower’s value in the fight against global warming. Critics say the benefits of hydropower are overstated — and outweighed by the harm dams can do. Dams block the natural flow of water and sediment. They also can change the chemistry of the water and cause toxic algae to grow. Rivers are a crucial part of the global water cycle. They act as nature’s arteries, carrying energy and nutrients across vast landscapes, providing water for drinking, food production and industry. For more, visit the AP news story. #APVideo Felipe Dana @felipedana
