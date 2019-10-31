Leonardo DiCaprio del në mbrojtje të Vjosës

#Regram #RG @apnews: This is one of Europe’s last wild rivers. But for how long?⁠ ⁠ The Vjosa river runs through the forest-covered slopes of Greece’s Pindus mountains to Albania’s Adriatic coast.⁠ ⁠ Albania’s government has set in motion plans to dam the Vjosa to generate much-needed electricity for one of Europe’s poorest countries, with the intent to build eight dams along the main river.⁠ ⁠ It’s part of a world hydropower boom, mainly in Southeast Asia, South America, Africa and less developed parts of Europe. Some tout hydropower as a reliable, cheap and renewable energy source that helps curb dependence on planet-warming fossil fuels. But some recent studies question hydropower’s value in the fight against global warming. Critics say the benefits of hydropower are overstated — and outweighed by the harm dams can do.⁠ ⁠ Dams block the natural flow of water and sediment. They also can change the chemistry of the water and cause toxic algae to grow. Rivers are a crucial part of the global water cycle. They act as nature’s arteries, carrying energy and nutrients across vast landscapes, providing water for drinking, food production and industry.⁠ ⁠ For more, visit the AP news story.⁠ ⁠ #APVideo Felipe Dana @felipedana ⁠

