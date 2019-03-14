“Do t’i shkatërrojmë në shtëpi”, i kishte thënë Ronaldo Evras para ndeshjes me Atleticon
Patrice Evra ka zbuluar një bisedë me Cristiano Ronaldon pesë ditë para përballjes me Atleticon në ndeshjen e kthimit në Itali në kuadër të Ligës së Kampionëve.
Portugezi, që shënoi “hat-trick” për ta çuar Juventusin në çerekfinale të Ligës së Kampionëve, ishte i sigurt se Juventusi do të kalonte tutje përkundër që kishte pësuar në ndeshjen e parë me rezultat prej 2 me 0.
Ronaldo i thotë Evras se do ta shkatërrojnë Atleticon në shtëpi.
“E di se do të shkojmë tutje. Në shtëpi i shkatërrojmë”, i kishte thënë Ronaldo mbrojtësit francez, i cili i kishte dhënë mbështetje pesë herë lojtarit më të mirë në botë.
Behind the scenes... these are messages between me and @cristiano 5 days before the massive comeback!!! This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world 🌎 we should thank cricri mummy and daddy and of course god 🙏🏼for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player. Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man !!! Soo please don’t be jealous I just wanna share and if you don’t agree I can’t do anything for you ...enjoy your life but you have to recognise he is simply the best of the best and don’t try to tap the screen for his number 😂😂😂 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra @juventus #finoalafine #world #bestplayer
