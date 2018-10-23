McGregori thotë se Khabibi e kishte mposhtur me meritë
Ylli i arteve marciale, Conor McGregor, ka pranuar se nuk ishte i përgatitur mirë në meçin që e humbi ndaj Khabib Nurmagomedovit në UFC 229.
Irlandezi u dorëzua në raundin e katërt në rikthimin e tij në oktogon pas 693 ditësh mungesë. Në një analizë në Instagram, McGregor ka thënë se ka bërë gabime në kohën vendimtare dhe se fitorja e Khabibit ishte e drejtë dhe e merituar.
Edhe pse rusi ka mohuar se do të ketë rimeç me McGregorin, irlandezi ka thënë se do të kthehet me vetëbesim të lartë dhe do të jetë i gatshëm për përballjen e ardhshme.
“Nëse s’ka rimeç, s’ka problem. Do të përballem me tjetrin në radhë”, ka shkruar ai.
Sa i përket analizave për çdo raund, McGregor ka thënë se ka bërë gabime të panevojshme, ndërsa për raundin e dytë ka vlerësuar se ishte më i dobëti në karrierë. Ai ka thënë se e ka fituar raundin e tretë, por nuk kishte arritur të rikuperohej tërësisht në të katërtin. Për momentin e dorëzimit, McGregor ka thënë se kishte bërë gabim fatal duke ia kthyer shpinën kundërshtarit. “Më mposhti pastër”, ka shkruar më tej ai.
Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all ❤
