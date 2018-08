Rugova nënshkruan me FC Nurnbergun

I am very happy and proud to sign with FC Nürnberg! Looking forward to the season ahead. Thanks to my family, team, staff and agents (@kevinweinress and Axel Dierolf) for all the support. Excited for what is to come ⚫️🔴👍🏽 #DerClub #newchapter

A post shared by Max Rugova Jr (@maxrugovajr) on Aug 24, 2018 at 8:33am PDT