“Ambasadore nderi e Kosovës”, një nga momentet e krenarisë për Rita Orën

As I’m sitting driving to my next show I caught myself really thinking about how many incredible moments have had this far in my life. This particular moment was so special to me. I will forever feel humbled and privileged to be able to own the title of being the first Singer to come out of Kosovo and really put our beautiful country full of love and laughter and talent on the map. I remember every single one of you that came to my ambassadorship that day the President Atifete Jahjaga, Prime minister Tony Blair and Cherie Blair, Kosovo Ambassador Lirim Greicevci, Albania Ambassador Mal Berisha, Lord George Robertson and all the other musicians from Kosovo it was truly a moment in history. Since then we have so many incredible plans that we’ve already accomplished and have coming up with the biggest most influential charities in the world. I can’t wait to continue to hold my ambassadorship proudly and continue evolving Kosovo to where it’s always deserved to be EVERYWHERE!! (Sorry Ive been in the car for hours and I’m sentimental and proud!) love you 🇽🇰 #Proud #beProudofWHEREyouareFROM #NeverForget

