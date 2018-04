Elvana Gjata konfirmon bashkëpunimin edhe me një yll amerikan

I been holding on to this for so long i was going to explode!!💣 I couldn't be happier and blessed to be part of your unique album! Thank you for all the music you gave me and everything you've done for me!#birthdaymusic #shade soon! Urime@poobear

A post shared by Elvana Gjata (@elvanagjataaaa) on Apr 7, 2018 at 10:32am PDT