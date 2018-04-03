“The Rock” tregon betejën me depresionin
Aktori i njohur Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ka folur për luftën e tij me depresionin.
Ylli botëror ka folur për çështjet mendore pas një postimi në Instagram në të cilën tregoi për tentimin e nënës së tij që të bënte vetëvrasje.
“Ngecja dhe dhimbjet janë reale. Isha i shkatërruar dhe në depresion. Arrita në një pikë ku nuk doja të bëja asgjë e të shkoja askund. Qaja vazhdimisht”, ka thënë ai për “The Express”.
“The Rock” në Instagram bëri të ditur se e ëma e tij tentoi të vriste veten kur Johnson ishte vetëm 15-vjeçar, duke dal në një rrugë të ngarkuar me vetura.
Për këtë kohë, ai ka thënë se ishte periudha më e keqe në jetën e tij.
Not your typical scene on our comedy #ballers, as I cracked a beer open toasting my character’s brother, William who committed suicide. Got me thinkin’ though bout how many of us have been affected by suicide of our friends, family. Struggle and pain is real. We’ve all been there on some level or another. My mom tried to check out when I was 15. She got outta the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic. Big rigs and cars swerving outta the way not to hit her. I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road. What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t. Shits of a scene to shoot - didn’t like it - but it did reminder that we always gotta do our best to really pay attention when people are in pain. Help ‘em thru it, get ‘em talkin’ about the struggle and remind ‘em that they’re not alone. We got lucky that day when I was 15 and that ain’t always the case.
