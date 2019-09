Rita Ora inspirohet prej Prince

A tribute to one of the greatest and most inspirational artists of all time. Thank you @escadaofficial for helping bring this look to life, @prince I miss you forever ❤️❤️❤️ #amFARmilano #EscadaStars . Look: @escadaofficial Photography: @ronanpark Makeup: @mariebruce Hair: @rio_hair Styling: @robzangardi @marielhaenn

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Sep 23, 2019 at 10:16am PDT