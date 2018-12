Dua Lipa në numrin special të “Vogue-it”

Sweet mutha a British Vogue cover!!! Pinch me pinch me pinch me please. A dream come true. Thank you @edward_enninful for bringing in your second year at @britishvogue with me as your January cover girl. I am so filled with gratitude for this and it’s a milestone I will hold so close to my heart. Thank you to the wonderful dreamteam for making me feel Vogue cover worthy 💕 Shot by @NadineIjewere styling @KPhelan123 Hair @Jawaraw Make-up by @MirandaJoyce Nails by @AmaQuashie What a way to enter our 2019... all my love xxx

