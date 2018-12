Ironia dhe frustrimi i jetës moderne në foto

Project: 'GAEA' For ELISAVA. This intervention is a conceptual reinterpretation of the five projects that ELISAVA Barcelona School of Design presents at the Catalonia’s pavilion in the Venice Biennale. Through a critical reflection of the understanding of nature as an unlimited exploitable resource, these installations focus on interaction, respect, coexistence, and the need for building a new balanced relationship between man and nature. #DistopicProject @elisavabcn @elisavalumni @labiennale #installation #peace #photography #art #urban #ego #cloud #urbanart #street #streetart #ooss #door #tires #photo #design #architecture #abstract #visual #art #stop

A post shared by Octavi (@ooss_ooss_ooss) on Jun 20, 2018 at 5:52am PDT