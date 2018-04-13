Të shpëtuarit e Holokaustit nga Prishtina, me ceremoni në Izrael

Moshe Salomon (Adizes,) 89 and his sister, Yulia Salomon-Cohen, 85, Holocaust survivors and natives of #Pristina, #Kosovo light a candle on #holocaustremembranceday in Qidron, a moshav started in 1949 by some 130 Holocaust survivors from #Yugoslavia. There are 500 families living there now. I listened to their stories and made a deal with Moshe to listen to more, especially songs in #Albanian which he learned in #Berat where they were sheltered until 1943 when #Nazi forces rounded them up and eventually sent them to #Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

