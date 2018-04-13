Të shpëtuarit e Holokaustit nga Prishtina, me ceremoni në Izrael
Në Ditën e Përkujtimit të Viktimave të Holokaustit, Moshe Salomon 89 vjeçar dhe motra e tij Yulia Salomon Cohen 85 vjeçare – të dy me origjinë nga Prishtina, në këtë video ndezin qirinj për viktimat e Holokaustit.
Ngjarja ka ndodhur në Izrael, në Kidron, dhe bëhet vit për vit si ceremoni tradicionale prej rreth 130 të shpëtuarve të Holokaustit nga ish Jugosllavia.
Gazetari Nebi Qena ka biseduar me Moshe i cili në vitin 1943 po qëndronte në Berat, prej ku edhe u gjet dhe u dërgua në kampin Bergen – Belsen.
Kjo pjesë e Izraelit është e populluar nga rreth 500 familje. Moshav u formua në vitin 1949 nga hebrenjtë e Jugosllavisë që shpëtuan nga Holokausti, shkruan KultPlus.
Moshe Salomon ka lindur në vitin 1928 në Prishtinë.
Moshe Salomon (Adizes,) 89 and his sister, Yulia Salomon-Cohen, 85, Holocaust survivors and natives of #Pristina, #Kosovo light a candle on #holocaustremembranceday in Qidron, a moshav started in 1949 by some 130 Holocaust survivors from #Yugoslavia. There are 500 families living there now. I listened to their stories and made a deal with Moshe to listen to more, especially songs in #Albanian which he learned in #Berat where they were sheltered until 1943 when #Nazi forces rounded them up and eventually sent them to #Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.