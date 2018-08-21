Fituesit e MTV Video Music Awards, midis tyre edhe Rita Ora

MTV Video Music Awards 2018 u mbajt mbrëmjen e së hënës (20 gusht) në Radio City Music Hall në New York.

Camila Cabello mori dy çmime të mëdha, “Video e vitit” për këngën “Havana” dhe “Artistja e vitit”.

Ndërkohë që Childish Gambino mori tre çmime për “This Is America”, duke përfshirë “Videon më e mirë me një mesazh”.

Midis fituesve ishte edhe këngëtarja me origjinë shqiptare Rita Ora, e cila arriti të rrëmbejë çmimin “Best Dance Video”. Po ashtu, ajo në Instagram Story e feston këtë çmim duke e bërë simbolin e shqiponjës me duar.

Lista e plotë e fituesve:

– Video of the Year:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

WINNER: Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

– Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

WINNER: Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

– Song of the Year:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

WINNER: Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]

– Best New Artist:

Bazzi

WINNER: Cardi B

Chloe x Halle

Hayley Kiyoko

Lil Pump

Lil Uzi Vert

– Best Collaboration:

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – “APES**T”

WINNER: Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]

– Best Pop Video:

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

P!nk – “What About Us”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

– Best Hip Hop Video:

Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” [ft. 21 Savage]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Migos – “Walk It Talk It” [ft. Drake]

WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

– Best Dance Video:

WINNER: Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora]

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”

Marshmello – “Silence” [ft. Khalid]

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”

– Best Latin Video:

Daddy Yankee – “Dura”

WINNER: J Balvin – “Mi Gente” [ft. Willy William]

Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]

Luis Fonsi – “Échame La Culpa” [ft. Demi Lovato]

Maluma – “Felices los 4”

Shakira – “Chantaje” [ft. Maluma]

– Best Rock Video:

Fall Out Boy – “Champion”

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

WINNER: Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Linkin Park – “One More Light”

Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”

– Video With a Message:

WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”

Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]

– Best Cinematography:

Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

WINNER: The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Eminem – “River” [ft. Ed Sheeran]

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

-Best Direction:

The Carters – “APES**T”

WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” [ft. Chris Stapleton]

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

– Best Art Direction:

WINNER: The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

J. Cole – “ATM”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

SZA – “The Weekend”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

– Best Visual Effects:

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”

Eminem – “Walk On Water” [ft. Beyoncé]

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

– Best Choreography:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]

The Carters – “APES**T”

WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”

Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”

– Best Editing:

Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]

The Carters – “APES**T”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”

WINNER: N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

– Push Artist of the Year:

July 2018 – Chloe x Halle

June 2018 – Sigrid

May 2018 – Lil Xan

WINNER: April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko

March 2018 – Jessie Reyez

February 2018 – Tee Grizzley

January 2018 – Bishop Briggs

December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal

November 2017 – Why Don’t We

October 2017 – PRETTYMUCH

September 2017 – SZA

August 2017 – Kacy Hill

July 2017 – Khalid

June 2017 – Kyle

May 2017 – Noah Cyrus

– Song of Summer:

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”

WINNER: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo – “No Brainer”

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Post Malone – “Better Now”./atsh