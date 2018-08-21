Fituesit e MTV Video Music Awards, midis tyre edhe Rita Ora
MTV Video Music Awards 2018 u mbajt mbrëmjen e së hënës (20 gusht) në Radio City Music Hall në New York.
Camila Cabello mori dy çmime të mëdha, “Video e vitit” për këngën “Havana” dhe “Artistja e vitit”.
Ndërkohë që Childish Gambino mori tre çmime për “This Is America”, duke përfshirë “Videon më e mirë me një mesazh”.
Midis fituesve ishte edhe këngëtarja me origjinë shqiptare Rita Ora, e cila arriti të rrëmbejë çmimin “Best Dance Video”. Po ashtu, ajo në Instagram Story e feston këtë çmim duke e bërë simbolin e shqiponjës me duar.
Lista e plotë e fituesve:
– Video of the Year:
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
WINNER: Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
– Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
– Song of the Year:
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
WINNER: Post Malone – “rockstar” [ft. 21 Savage]
– Best New Artist:
Bazzi
WINNER: Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
– Best Collaboration:
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
The Carters – “APES**T”
WINNER: Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]
Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]
N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]
– Best Pop Video:
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
P!nk – “What About Us”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
– Best Hip Hop Video:
Cardi B – “Bartier Cardi” [ft. 21 Savage]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Migos – “Walk It Talk It” [ft. Drake]
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
– Best Dance Video:
WINNER: Avicii – “Lonely Together” [ft. Rita Ora]
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me”
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames”
Marshmello – “Silence” [ft. Khalid]
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)”
– Best Latin Video:
Daddy Yankee – “Dura”
WINNER: J Balvin – “Mi Gente” [ft. Willy William]
Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” [ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B]
Luis Fonsi – “Échame La Culpa” [ft. Demi Lovato]
Maluma – “Felices los 4”
Shakira – “Chantaje” [ft. Maluma]
– Best Rock Video:
Fall Out Boy – “Champion”
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”
WINNER: Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Linkin Park – “One More Light”
Panic! at the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water”
– Video With a Message:
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper”
Logic – “1-800-273-8255” [ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid]
– Best Cinematography:
Alessia Cara – “Growing Pains”
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
WINNER: The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Eminem – “River” [ft. Ed Sheeran]
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
-Best Direction:
The Carters – “APES**T”
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake – “Say Something” [ft. Chris Stapleton]
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
– Best Art Direction:
WINNER: The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
J. Cole – “ATM”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
SZA – “The Weekend”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
– Best Visual Effects:
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry”
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together”
Eminem – “Walk On Water” [ft. Beyoncé]
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
– Best Choreography:
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
Camila Cabello – “Havana” [ft. Young Thug]
The Carters – “APES**T”
WINNER: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Dua Lipa – “IDGAF”
Justin Timberlake – “Filthy”
– Best Editing:
Bruno Mars – “Finesse (Remix)” [ft. Cardi B]
The Carters – “APES**T”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Janelle Monáe – “Make Me Feel”
WINNER: N.E.R.D – “Lemon” [ft. Rihanna]
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
– Push Artist of the Year:
July 2018 – Chloe x Halle
June 2018 – Sigrid
May 2018 – Lil Xan
WINNER: April 2018 – Hayley Kiyoko
March 2018 – Jessie Reyez
February 2018 – Tee Grizzley
January 2018 – Bishop Briggs
December 2017 – Grace VanderWaal
November 2017 – Why Don’t We
October 2017 – PRETTYMUCH
September 2017 – SZA
August 2017 – Kacy Hill
July 2017 – Khalid
June 2017 – Kyle
May 2017 – Noah Cyrus
– Song of Summer:
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss”
WINNER: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper & Quavo – “No Brainer”
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
Post Malone – “Better Now”./atsh