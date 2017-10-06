Del në shitje gjenerata e tetë e procesorëve Intel
Intel ka nisur edhe zyrtarisht me shitjen e procesorëve të gjeneratës së tetë Coffee Lake, me numër të shtuar të bërthamave në modelet Core i7 dhe Core i5, si dhe çipin e ri Z370, transmeton KP.
Këto janë modelet që përbëjnë linjën e procesorëve të ri Coffee Lake:
Intel Core i7-8700K (6 bërthamë / 12 thread) 3.7GHz, 4.7 Turbo Unlocked,
Intel Core i7-8700 (6 bërthamë / 12 thread) 3.2GHz, 4.3 Turbo,
Intel Core i5-8600K (6 bërthamë / 6 thread) 3.6GHz, 4.3 Turbo Unlocked,
Intel Core i5-8400 (6 bërthamë / 12 thread) 2.8GHz 4.0 Turbo,
Intel Core i3-8350K (4 bërthamë / 4 thread) 4GHz Unlocked,
Intel Core i3-8100 (4 bërthamë / 4 thread) 3.6GHz.