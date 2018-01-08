Hedhet shorti për raundin e ardhshëm në FA Cup

Hedhet shorti për raundin e ardhshëm në FA Cup

08 janar 2018 21:14

Është hedhur shorti për raundin e katërt në FA Cup në Angli.

Ndeshjet do të zhvillohen gjatë fundjavës mes 26 dhe 29 janarit

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood ose Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves or Swansea

Yeovil v Manchester Utd

Carlisle ose Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage ose Reading

Cardiff ose Mansfield v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton ose Crystal Palace

Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury ose West Ham

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Newport v Tottenham

Norwich ose Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheffield Utd v Preston

