Hedhet shorti për raundin e ardhshëm në FA Cup
08 janar 2018 21:14
Është hedhur shorti për raundin e katërt në FA Cup në Angli.
Ndeshjet do të zhvillohen gjatë fundjavës mes 26 dhe 29 janarit
Liverpool v West Brom
Peterborough v Fleetwood ose Leicester
Huddersfield v Birmingham
Notts County v Wolves or Swansea
Yeovil v Manchester Utd
Carlisle ose Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage ose Reading
Cardiff ose Mansfield v Manchester City
MK Dons v Coventry
Millwall v Rochdale
Southampton v Watford
Middlesbrough v Brighton ose Crystal Palace
Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury ose West Ham
Hull v Nottingham Forest
Newport v Tottenham
Norwich ose Chelsea v Newcastle
Sheffield Utd v Preston
