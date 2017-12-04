Hedhet shorti për rrethin e tretë të Kupës FA
Është hedhur shorti për rrethin e tretë të Kupës FA në Angli.
Përballja më interesante do të jetë ajo mes rivalëve të qytetit të Liverpoolit, Liverpool dhe Everton.
Të gjitha ndeshjet do të zhvillohen mes 5 dhe 8 janarit.
Ky është shorti i plotë:
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
Watford v Bristol City
Birmingham City v Burton Albion
Liverpool v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United
Bournemouth v AFC Fylde ose Wigan
Coventry City v Stoke City
Newport County v Leeds United
Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town
Port Vale v Bradford City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Brentford v Notts County
Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons
Manchester United v Derby County
Forest Green Rovers ose Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion
Doncaster Rovers v Slough Town or Rochdale
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers ose Crewe Alexandra v Hull City
Cardiff City v Mansfield Town
Manchester City v Burnley
Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City
Stevenage v Reading
Newcastle United v Luton Town
Millwall v Barnsley
Fulham v Southampton
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Norwich City v Chelsea
Gillingham ose Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday
