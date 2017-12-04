Hedhet shorti për rrethin e tretë të Kupës FA

04 dhjetor 2017 20:30

Është hedhur shorti për rrethin e tretë të Kupës FA në Angli.

Përballja më interesante do të jetë ajo mes rivalëve të qytetit të Liverpoolit, Liverpool dhe Everton.

Të gjitha ndeshjet do të zhvillohen mes 5 dhe 8 janarit.

Ky është shorti i plotë:

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde ose Wigan

Coventry City v Stoke City

Newport County v Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Port Vale v Bradford City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby County

Forest Green Rovers ose Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion

Doncaster Rovers v Slough Town or Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers ose Crewe Alexandra v Hull City

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Norwich City v Chelsea

Gillingham ose Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday

