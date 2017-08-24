Hedhet shorti i EFL Cup, Unitedi fillon mbrojtjen e titullit ndaj Burtonit

Hedhet shorti i EFL Cup, Unitedi fillon mbrojtjen e titullit ndaj Burtonit

24 gusht 2017 14:07

Kampionët aktual të EFL Cup, Manchester Unitedi do ta fillojnë mbrojtjen e titullit me ndeshjen kundër Burton Albion në ‘Old Trafford’.

Shorti për xhiron e tretë i cili u mbajt të enjten në Pekin, ka vendosur disa çifte interesante si, Leicester kundër Liverpool dhe WBA kundër Manchester City, transmeton kp.

Çiftet në xhiron e tretë:

West Bromwich Albion - Manchester City

Everton - Sunderland

Leicester City - Liverpool

Manchester United - Burton Albion

Brentford - Norwich City

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Bristol Rovers

Burnley - Leeds

Arsenal - Doncaster Rovers

Bristol City - Stoke City

Reading - Swansea City

Aston Villa - Middlesbrough

Chelsea - Nottingham Forest

West Ham United - Bolton Wanderers

Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur - Barnsley/Derby County

Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion

Ndeshjet do të luhen duke filluar nga 18 shtatori.

#arsenal #EFL Cup #Liverpool #Manchester City #Manchester United

