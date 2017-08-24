Hedhet shorti i EFL Cup, Unitedi fillon mbrojtjen e titullit ndaj Burtonit
Kampionët aktual të EFL Cup, Manchester Unitedi do ta fillojnë mbrojtjen e titullit me ndeshjen kundër Burton Albion në ‘Old Trafford’.
Shorti për xhiron e tretë i cili u mbajt të enjten në Pekin, ka vendosur disa çifte interesante si, Leicester kundër Liverpool dhe WBA kundër Manchester City, transmeton kp.
Çiftet në xhiron e tretë:
West Bromwich Albion - Manchester City
Everton - Sunderland
Leicester City - Liverpool
Manchester United - Burton Albion
Brentford - Norwich City
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Bristol Rovers
Burnley - Leeds
Arsenal - Doncaster Rovers
Bristol City - Stoke City
Reading - Swansea City
Aston Villa - Middlesbrough
Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
West Ham United - Bolton Wanderers
Crystal Palace - Huddersfield Town
Tottenham Hotspur - Barnsley/Derby County
Bournemouth - Brighton and Hove Albion
Ndeshjet do të luhen duke filluar nga 18 shtatori.