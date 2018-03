Rihanna kërkon të “pushtojë” edhe botën e biznesit

you know what?!.... @blameitonkway you got too much time on your hands 😂😂😂give us lip sis!!!! I love this, thank you!!!! 💋💋💋#MATTEMOISELLE @fentybeauty (the way he slapped homegirl hand off his leg😂 like “u messing up the choreography”)

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 14, 2018 at 10:19am PDT