Dua Lipa e Bebe Rexha mbështesin “March For Our Lives”

Sad to be on the other side of the world when this is happening but so happy to see so many people showing up and standing up for what they believe in. Gun violence must end and we must collectively make sure of it. Lets protect the kids. Lets protect our future! #MarchForOurLives // repost @stellamccartney

