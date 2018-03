8 MILLION followers woweeee!! I now have clear skin, 20/20 vision and cone shaped boobs!! Love you guys so much! All jokes aside I really really love ya. THANK YOU ❤️❤️❤️❤️ // 📸 @pixielevinson

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:18am PDT