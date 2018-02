Rita Ora me probleme shëndetësore, rrezikon premierën e “Fifty Shades Freed”

I just woke up for work in Paris and it’s 8am well it was when I started writing this caption. I realized something wasn’t feeling right. Saw a dr and he just told me I have severe laryngitis and strep throat. Never heard of the second one before. It’s always scary when your instrument you use so often is in a fragile state so here is some fun memories of me last week absolutely fine! Don’t worry I’m still going to try my hardest to perform with Liam in Paris and attend the incredible Fifty Shades Freed premiere! Wish me luck! 🤧😷🤕🤒🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 (fyi being sick sucks)

