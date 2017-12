JAN 2018 COVER GIRL @nylongermany 💕✨ // shot by @irina_gavrich , makeup by @francescabrazzo , hair by me, nails by @nailsbymh and styling by @lorenzoposocco and nylon team 💕

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:44am PST