Kush qëndron prapa pamjes së Dua Lipës

Amore i love this picture because its us in our truest form in an italian restaurant drinking wine celebrating like always. Thank you for the most fun 2 years ever working with you is the best. Here’s to all our crazy moments from setting our jeans on fire to doing 14 hour shoots in manolos till my feet swell up like im 8 months pregnant and to many many more adventures. I love you 💕💕

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Nov 15, 2017 at 6:26am PST