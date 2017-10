Jolie në fotosesion me kafshë të egra

Introducing our November 2017 cover star, #AngelinaJolie! The actress/filmmaker writes her own cover story about women’s rights and our responsibility towards the environment for our 150th anniversary. Tap the link in our bio to read the full essay. Photography by @alexilubomirski Fashion editor @stylistjenrade Makeup by #ToniGaravaglia Hair by @adamcampbellhair Jolie wears @ralphlauren, shot in Namib desert in #WindhoekNamibia

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:12am PDT