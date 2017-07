“New Rules” e Dua Lipës në “versionin mashkullor”

yesterday, we recreated my favorite video of 2017 - @dualipa's #NewRules, because WHY NOT? . 👬 featuring @brunocalcantara @constantinerousouli @mkik808 @nauti_cole @theharperwatters @zach_graves . 🎥 cinematography by @teddyjstevenson & @caseyhanley . #duasnewrules | full version on my Twitter.com/jakewil

A post shared by JAKE WILSON (@jakewil) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT