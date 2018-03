Dua: Kosova ka histori interesante, çdo herë po e mësoj nga pak

My grandfather Seit Lipa was the Head of the Kosovo Institute of History, between the years of 1990-1995. Wanting to tell our story and where we’re from is in our blood and I try and tell people everywhere I go and in every interview that i’m from Kosovo. We have a very interesting history, one that I learn from a little bit more everytime. An article recently came out about my grandfathers work and it made me want to burst with pride so I wanted to share this little moment with you all.

