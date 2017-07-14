Shpallen nominimet për çmimet Emmy 2017

Më poshtë disa prej nominimeve kryesore në disa kategori të çmimeve Emmy Awards.

Komedia më e mirë

“Atlanta” (FX)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Drama më e mirë

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Aktorja më e mirë në Komedi

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Aktori më i mirë në Komedi

Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis, (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Emisioni më i mirë i stilit Reality Show

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Aktorja më e mirë në Dramë

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Aktori më i mirë në Dramë

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)